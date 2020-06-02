Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX launch a 'turning point' for new space age

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Namira Salim, the founder and chairperson of Space Trust, says the NASA and SpaceX launch of astronauts to the International Space Station is "a turning point" for a new space age. (June 2)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: SpaceX Captures Flag From Space Station in Nine-Year-Old Competition

SpaceX Captures Flag From Space Station in Nine-Year-Old Competition 00:58

 SpaceX just made it to the International Space Station during their historic Demo-2 mission, laying claim to a flag that’s been waiting for someone to snag it since 2011.

Related videos from verified sources

US Astronauts Have Successfully Boarded the International Space Station [Video]

US Astronauts Have Successfully Boarded the International Space Station

At 10:16 am EST on May 31st, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully performed a problem-free docking at the International Space Station (ISS).

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
“Like Apollo 13” Nasa's Crew Dragon reflect on returning to the International Space Station [Video]

“Like Apollo 13” Nasa's Crew Dragon reflect on returning to the International Space Station

Credit: Nasa History was made on Saturday, as Nasa launched two astronauts from US soil into space for the first time in nine years, while SpaceX became the first private company to send humans into..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:36Published

Related news from verified sources

SpaceX Launch: Dinosaur toy accompanies Nasa astronauts to ISS

SpaceX Launch: Dinosaur toy accompanies Nasa astronauts to ISSNasa and SpaceX made history on Sunday by sending two astronauts into space on a privately built rocket for the first time and ushering in a new age for space...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 SpaceX launch a ‘turning point’ for new space age https://t.co/PULn3VHiBO 12 minutes ago

singhaniamonica

Monica Singhania @SpaceX successful launch of astronauts aboard its Crew Dragon spacecraft and their delivery to International Space… https://t.co/1NhnSK0Maz 14 minutes ago

jilevin

Jeffrey Levin SpaceX launch a 'turning point' for new space age https://t.co/JnncqizGHI 28 minutes ago

FowlReginald

Reginald Fowl @Mareq16 I felt we reached a turning point during the SpaceX launch. Not sure why (that launch couldn't been totall… https://t.co/lcmyyTIJyl 1 day ago

LALPUSHP

Hargovind Sachdev RT @MattWhoSmith: "The launch of the Crew Dragon spacecraft with the crew of the space station (ISS) will be a turning point for Roscosmos,… 2 days ago

mrjustinbarber

Justin Barber Ten years ago I had a shoot at @SpaceX Even back then it was mind-blowing. Let’s make the rocket launch the turnin… https://t.co/mh3F7M2xrV 2 days ago

sjdgsoxvsv

Sjdgsoxvsv @CloneManga You know, while I watched the SpaceX launch yesterday I felt a sense of wonder and hope for the future… https://t.co/r3ExcQkEWU 2 days ago

Triggur

Harry Hoofcloppen @elonmusk is an asshole***that can eat a dick, but @SpaceX's crewed launch is a moment to behold and a turning p… https://t.co/rVhl5vRNw1 3 days ago