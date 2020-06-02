Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pat Robertson Blasts Trump for Lack of ‘Love’ in Response to Protests

The Wrap Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Pat Robertson Blasts Trump for Lack of ‘Love’ in Response to ProtestsTelevangelist Pat Robertson publicly scolded President Donald Trump during “The 700 Club” Tuesday, saying that his response to the unrest after George Floyd’s death “isn’t cool.”

Robertson — who has defended Trump vigorously in the past and even suggested the deadliest mass shooting in American history was partly caused by the “disrespect” for the reality TV host-turned-president — had this to say after reading reports of how Trump spoke on a call with the country’s governors:



There’s a purpose of everything under Heaven, we read in the Bible, and there is a time and it seems like now is the time to say, “I understand your pain. I want to comfort you. I think it’s time we love each other.” But the president took a different course: He said, “I am the president of law and order.” And he issued a heads-up. He said, “I am ready to send in military troops if the nation’s governors don’t act to quell the violence that has rocked American cities.” As a matter of fact, he spoke of them as being “jerks.”



*Also Read:* CNN Disputes Trump's Chris Cuomo Jab: 'Surely You Have More Important Issues Than TV Ratings'

The preacher concluded fiercely, “You just don’t do that, Mr. President! It isn’t cool!”

In a Monday call with the country’s governors about the ongoing protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, Trump advocated for “retribution” against protesters, calling them “terrorists,” “anarchists” and “radicals.”

“These are terrorists. They’re looking to do bad things to our country,” Trump said of the protesters, according to a recording of the call obtained by the New York Times. “You have to dominate. If you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time. They’re going to run over you. You’re going to look like a bunch of jerks.”

The president also urged governors to not be “too careful” and arrest protesters and put them in jail for “10 years.”



Pat Robertson tells Trump that his response to the George Floyd protests "isn't cool." pic.twitter.com/vDBYxxUp10

— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 2, 2020



*Related stories from TheWrap:*

CNN Disputes Trump's Chris Cuomo Jab: 'Surely You Have More Important Issues Than TV Ratings'

Trump Advocates for 'Retribution' Against Protesters in Call With Governors

That Time Trump Blamed Riots on 'Weak Leadership in Washington' – in 2014
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Governor Sisolak calls for compassion

Governor Sisolak calls for compassion 00:36

 Governor Sisolak says that President Trump's actions have encouraged him to speak out. He released a statement saying that "our leaders should be sending a message, and taking time to listen."

Related videos from verified sources

Biden vows to heal racial wounds, rips Trump's response [Video]

Biden vows to heal racial wounds, rips Trump's response

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted President Donald Trump's response to U.S. protests over racism and police misconduct, vowing to try to heal the country's racial divide..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:37Published
Joe Biden Condemns Trump's Response to Protest [Video]

Joe Biden Condemns Trump's Response to Protest

Joe Biden Condemns Trump's Response to Protest The former Vice President's statement came a day after President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the U.S. military to quell nationwide protests that..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:40Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

verucasalt10

a kelly RT @pittgriffin: If he loses the evangelicals, who will have? https://t.co/AXa93Rwnmb 20 seconds ago

shaemarie67

michelle harley RT @AnneMuntean: Holy moly, the Episcopalians, the Catholics, and now Pat Robertson! @realDonaldTrump, I think you might be headed for the… 3 minutes ago

pittgriffin

Pitt Griffin If he loses the evangelicals, who will have? https://t.co/AXa93Rwnmb 11 minutes ago

cfitzgerald781

Cory Fitzgerald Pat Robertson Blasts Trump for Lack of ‘Love’ in Response to Protests https://t.co/iF84Aow1Dd 30 minutes ago

Cindy_52s

cyn_city RT @VABVOX: Robertson also said that Trump calling Democratic governors "jerks" "That's not cool, Mr. President." Pat Robertson Blasts Tru… 58 minutes ago