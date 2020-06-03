Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd Criminal Record: Minneapolis Police Says He Was Charged With Armed Robbery

HNGN Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
George Floyd Criminal Record: Minneapolis Police Says He Was Charged With Armed RobberyMinneapolis Police Union President Bob Kroll emphasized that George Floyd had a violent criminal history. Kroll added that the lack of support from local officials has led to the surge of violent protests.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Halsey Shares Her Experiences Protesting In LA

Halsey Shares Her Experiences Protesting In LA 00:37

 Pop singer, Halsey took to the streets of Los Angeles over the weekend to take part in protests. Communities across the country are protesting in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of the Minneapolis police. The singer posted on social media; "A true patriot is someone who will rebel...

Related videos from verified sources

Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral services [Video]

Floyd Mayweather to pay for George Floyd's funeral services

CEO of Mayweather Promotions Leonard Ellerbe has said the boxer will pay for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd’s hometown of Houston.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Denver police chief seen marching with protesters in act of solidarity [Video]

Denver police chief seen marching with protesters in act of solidarity

The police chief and other officers in Denver, Colorado were seen marching with protesters in an act of solidarity over the killing of George Floyd. Footage shows Denver police chief Paul Pazen arm..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:13Published

Tweets about this