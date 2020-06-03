Global  

Asteroid possibly as big as Empire State Building to zoom past Earth

CBS News Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Asteroid 2002 NN4 is estimated to be 820-1,870 feet in diameter and is expected to fly by Earth this weekend.
Video credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Asteroid Estimated To Be The Size Of Empire State Building Will Fly Past Earth

Asteroid Estimated To Be The Size Of Empire State Building Will Fly Past Earth 00:45

 An asteroid that estimated to be about the size of the Empire State Building is expected to fly past Earth on Saturday.

