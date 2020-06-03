Asteroid possibly as big as Empire State Building to zoom past Earth

Asteroid as large as the Golden Gate Bridge approaching Earth on May 21This year's second-largest "potentially hazardous" near-Earth object is approaching Earth at speeds of over 11,000 kilometers per second and will zoom past our planet on May 21, according to NASA's..
Asteroid as Large as the Golden Gate Bridge Approaching EarthWASHINGTON — This year's second-largest "potentially hazardous" near-Earth object is incoming at speeds of over 11,000 kilometers per second and will zoom past our planet on May 21.
Asteroid..