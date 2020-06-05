Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Buffalo Police Officers Suspended Without Pay After Video Shows Them Shove 75-Year-Old Man, Who Hits His Head

CBS 2 Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Two Buffalo police officers are under investigation after video shows them shove a 75-year-old man, who falls and hits his head on the pavement. Mayor Byron Brown said the officers have also been suspended without pay. “After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, Police leadership and members of […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Police suspended after elderly man is shoved

Police suspended after elderly man is shoved 00:33

 Two Buffalo police officers have been suspended without pay after they were seen on video pushing a protester. As police enforced the 8 p.m. curfew, a 75-yeear-old man approached them - where at least one officer pushed him, causing him to fall and hit the ground hard.

Related videos from verified sources

Shocking! Elderly man tied to bed in hospital as family fail to pay bill in MP's Shajapur [Video]

Shocking! Elderly man tied to bed in hospital as family fail to pay bill in MP's Shajapur

In a shocking incident, an 80-year-old elderly man was tied on a bed in a hospital as their family members failed to make payment of due medical bills. The incident occurred in a private hospital in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published
Man attends Toronto anti-racism protest wearing blackface [Video]

Man attends Toronto anti-racism protest wearing blackface

A man attended an anti-racism protest in Toronto in Canada on Saturday (June 6th) wearing blackface. The unidentified provocateur was quickly surrounded by angry protesters in Nathan Phillips..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:54Published
Twitter and Facebook Take Down Trump Campaign’s Tribute Video to George Floyd for Copyright Infringement [Video]

Twitter and Facebook Take Down Trump Campaign’s Tribute Video to George Floyd for Copyright Infringement

Apparently, Twitter and Facebook take copyright infringement seriously, even if the entity infringing is President Donald Trump’s campaign. The platforms recently took down a tribute video to George..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Buffalo cops caught on video pushing 75-year-old to the ground plead not guilty

Two Buffalo police officers have pleaded not guilty to assault after they were caught on camera shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground during George Floyd...
FOXNews.com

Entire police unit resigns 'in disgust' because two officers were suspended for pushing elderly man to ground

The entire 57-member Emergency Response Team of the Buffalo Police Department has resigned after two members of the unit were suspended for pushing a 75-year-old...
Independent Also reported by •WorldNewsUSATODAY.comThe AgeNew Zealand Herald

Two Buffalo police charged with assault

Two US police officers have been charged with assault after a video showed them shoving a 75-year-old protester in a demonstration.
SBS Also reported by •WorldNewsNewsyNew Zealand HeraldDenver Post

Tweets about this

AveryBlueberry

Avery Blueberry RT @NickKristof: When all 57 Buffalo police officers on the emergency response team resign because two were suspended for knocking down a 7… 2 seconds ago

noraaBunn

florida man™ RT @AdamPugh: *Spoiler alert* These 57 officers didn’t resign from the police, they just quit the response team. And they did so in a sho… 4 seconds ago

crazybowt

flyguy RT @ChuckCallesto: BREAKING NOW: The entire BUFFALO POLICE DEPARTMENT'S Emergency Response Team resigns in SUPPORT of suspended officers...… 5 seconds ago

John1rb

John1rb - #BlackLivesMatter RT @AshleyroweWKBW: In two hours, Buffalo Police have gone from “tripped and fell” to two officers suspended without pay. What would have b… 6 seconds ago

7777MYNAME

FLORIDAGIRL RT @MZHemingway: EXCLUSIVE: Two Buffalo Police ERT members say resignation was not in solidarity with suspended officers https://t.co/9j3ZL… 14 seconds ago