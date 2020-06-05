Buffalo Police Officers Suspended Without Pay After Video Shows Them Shove 75-Year-Old Man, Who Hits His Head
Friday, 5 June 2020 () BUFFALO, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Two Buffalo police officers are under investigation after video shows them shove a 75-year-old man, who falls and hits his head on the pavement. Mayor Byron Brown said the officers have also been suspended without pay. “After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, Police leadership and members of […]
The entire 57-member Emergency Response Team of the Buffalo Police Department has resigned after two members of the unit were suspended for pushing a 75-year-old...