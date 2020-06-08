Mourners honor George Floyd in Houston

Civil rights leaders, celebrities, and relatives of George Floyd have gathered before his golden coffin to mourn the man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked protests around the world. Mourners also stood for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, the time Mr Floyd was held to the ground by police.
