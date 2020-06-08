Global  

Mourners honor George Floyd in Houston

USATODAY.com Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Mourners in Houston, Texas honor George Floyd during a public viewing on June 8. 2020.
 
News video: Mourners honour George Floyd

Mourners honour George Floyd 01:31

 Civil rights leaders, celebrities, and relatives of George Floyd have gathered before his golden coffin to mourn the man whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked protests around the world. Mourners also stood for 8 minutes, 46 seconds, the time Mr Floyd was held to the ground by police.

Palm Beach County public defenders hold rally to honor George Floyd [Video]

Palm Beach County public defenders hold rally to honor George Floyd

Palm Beach County Public protesting today. It's part of a nationwide protest of public defenders across the country in a call for racial justice.

Final Public Memorial Held For George Floyd [Video]

Final Public Memorial Held For George Floyd

Two weeks after George Floyd's death, mourners, including members of law enforcement, paid their respects in Houston. CBS2's Danya Bacchus reports.

Thousands Of Mourners Line Up At Texas Church For George Floyd Visitation [Video]

Thousands Of Mourners Line Up At Texas Church For George Floyd Visitation

Monday was the first of two days of remembrance for the Houston man who died May 25 with the knee of a Minnesota police officer on his neck.

George Floyd's hometown of Houston prepares for march in his honor

Houston, George Floyd's hometown, will be marching in his honor Tuesday. Janet Shamlian speaks with Police Chief Art Acevedo.
Houston to hold 6-hour public viewing of Floyd’s casket

HOUSTON (AP) — Mourners will be able to view George Floyd’s casket Monday in his hometown of Houston, the final stop of a series of memorials in his honor. A...
Hundreds line up for George Floyd’s memorial in Houston

Hundreds of mourners lined up outside a church in George Floyd’s home town of Houston for a final public viewing.
