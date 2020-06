Alberto Aguayo RT @CBSNews: U.S. jets intercept Russian nuclear-capable bombers off Alaska, NORAD says https://t.co/5N6zawuxAm 5 minutes ago Nina🇺🇸#OpenAmericaNOW⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @ScottHendrick49: LEST WE FORGET: We have some very nasty external threats as well as domestic threats -- Russian nuclear-capable bomber… 5 minutes ago karenfadus RT @karenfadus1: We are in big trouble, Trump will kill us all for the land and the money and assets! Pre-pare for a nuclear attack! U.S.… 6 minutes ago Passive-aggressive hippiechick RT @CivMilAir: U.S. jets intercept Russian nuclear-capable bombers off Alaska, NORAD says https://t.co/OCEihpOMGR 6 minutes ago Lilli Sawyer Russian Nuclear-Capable Bombers Intercepted by US Aircraft Near Alaska https://t.co/pIqW6aR5OG Download The Epoch… https://t.co/jARC6wAo5o 7 minutes ago Cristina 🐶😺🌞🌶🥑 🇲🇽 RT @JohnTrumpSucks: U.S. jets intercept Russian nuclear-capable bombers off Alaska, NORAD says https://t.co/FzdnHYGyF8 via @CBSNews 7 minutes ago ibekwe Daniel MD U.S. jets intercept Russian nuclear-capable bombers off Alaska https://t.co/AEXyHg8Wdu 10 minutes ago karenfadus We are in big trouble, Trump will kill us all for the land and the money and assets! Pre-pare for a nuclear attack… https://t.co/lfd83dMZZH 13 minutes ago