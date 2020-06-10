Global  

Emmanuel Acho to Replace Jason Whitlock as Co-Host of FS1’s ‘Speak for Yourself’
The Wrap Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Emmanuel Acho to Replace Jason Whitlock as Co-Host of FS1’s ‘Speak for Yourself’Emmanuel Acho has been selected as Jason Whitlock’s replacement on FS1 series “Speak for Yourself.” He’ll join Marcellus Wiley on a “revamped” version of the sports debate show.

“Emmanuel is the perfect fit for the Fox Sports family because he is thoughtful, inspiring and passionate,” Charlie Dixon, executive vice president of content at FS1, said in a statement on Wednesday. “He has already achieved an extraordinary amount of success in his short broadcasting career, and we all firmly believe this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

“To join the Fox Sports family and have the opportunity to co-host one of the most notable sports talk shows in sports entertainment is an absolute dream come true,” Acho said. “Marcellus is like a big brother to me, he’s provided tremendous advice throughout this process, so I’m beyond eager to begin working with him.”

*Also Read:* Jason Whitlock Out at Fox Sports

Wiley joined “Speak for Yourself” in September 2018. The new duo start their tenure together on Monday, June 22. “Speak for Yourself,” which airs at 3 p.m. on FS1, launched in 2016 with Whitlock and Colin Cowherd as co-hosts.

Acho, a former professional linebacker, was taken in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns following a four-year college career with the Texas Longhorns. After spending four seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Philadelphia Eagles, he transitioned into broadcasting as an analyst for the Longhorn Network in 2016.

Acho, who has recently hosted video series “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,” made the jump to ESPN in 2018. He holds a bachelor’s degree in sports management and a master’s degree in sports psychology from The University of Texas at Austin.

