Disney Proposes Opening Disneyland Theme Parks July 17
The Wrap Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
Disney has proposed a phased reopening of Disneyland in California, that would see both Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks open for business on July 17.

That would come less than a week after the reopening of Disney World in Orlando, which is set for July 11. As with Disney World, Disney needs government approval. The phased reopening plan calls for Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel to reopen on July 23, with the Downtown Disney District being the first part to come back on July 9. 

Both parks have been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

*Also Read:* July Could Be Disney's Restart - And Proof It Has a Long Road Ahead

The reopening of Disneyland would follow the same protocol as Disney World, requiring both cast members and guests to wear face masks, submit to temperature screenings before entering — in addition to at-home temperature checks for cast members — and obey physical distancing guidelines. All parades and nighttime events like fireworks will be postponed.

Capacity will also be significantly limted.

Disney’s parks, experiences and products division, which includes all of the company’s theme parks, resorts, and cruise lines, is its biggest contributor to revenue. In 2019, the division brought $26.2 billion to Disney’s overall revenue of $69.6 billion. During its most recent quarterly conference call with Wall Street, the company said estimated that its parks business took a roughly $1 billion hit to operating income as a result of the pandemic.

Last month, Shanghai Disneyland reopened to the public after shutting its doors for roughly three months.

