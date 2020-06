Texas bodybuilder linked to 'Boogaloo movement' is charged with running steroid trafficking ring, feds say Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A Texas bodybuilder who federal prosecutors say is “tied publicly with the anti-government Boogaloo movement” and tried to stir up “guerrilla warfare” against the National Guard has been charged with running a steroid trafficking ring. 👓 View full article

