Trump rally continues as Oklahoma battles a surging coronavirus

CBS News Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Tulsa county set a record high of new daily coronavirus cases for the third day in a row, and statewide cases are up 158 percent compared to two weeks ago. Despite the surge, a court decided that Trump rally-goers do not have to wear masks.
 Several U.S. states including Oklahoma - where President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally on Saturday - reported a surge in new coronavirus infections this week, ahead of what would be the nation’s largest indoor social gathering since pandemic restrictions were imposed. This...

The dual controversies of Trump's rally [Video]

The dual controversies of Trump's rally

President Trump says his re-election campaign begins at a rally in Oklahoma later, but for some the gathering brings fears of both coronavirus and racial tensions.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:39Published
Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally [Video]

Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday warned protesters that they would face a 'different scene' at his weekend re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a threat that his campaign later said was not..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:03Published
The OK Supreme Court Unanimously Rejected Required Mask Wearing At Trump Rally [Video]

The OK Supreme Court Unanimously Rejected Required Mask Wearing At Trump Rally

On Friday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court unanimously rejected a major move to protect it's people. It was a bid to require attendees of Trump's Saturday rally to wear masks and practice social distancing...

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published

Ahead of Trump rally in Oklahoma, coronavirus cases surge in several states

 Just days before U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, the biggest event in the country since pandemic restrictions were imposed in March, new...
Reuters

Don’t ask Tulsa’s mayor about Trump rally plans

 OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — For most mayors in deep-red states like Oklahoma, the prospect of hosting the first rally for President Donald Trump in months would be a...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS NewsFOXNews.com

Ahead of Trump rally in Tulsa, new coronavirus cases set records in Oklahoma

 New coronavirus cases in Oklahoma increased by a record amount just days ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, the biggest event in the...
Reuters


