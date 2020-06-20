Trump rally continues as Oklahoma battles a surging coronavirus
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () Tulsa county set a record high of new daily coronavirus cases for the third day in a row, and statewide cases are up 158 percent compared to two weeks ago. Despite the surge, a court decided that Trump rally-goers do not have to wear masks.
Several U.S. states including Oklahoma - where President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally on Saturday - reported a surge in new coronavirus infections this week, ahead of what would be the nation’s largest indoor social gathering since pandemic restrictions were imposed. This...
On Friday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court unanimously rejected a major move to protect it's people. It was a bid to require attendees of Trump's Saturday rally to wear masks and practice social distancing...
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36Published
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — For most mayors in deep-red states like Oklahoma, the prospect of hosting the first rally for President Donald Trump in months would be a... Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS News •FOXNews.com