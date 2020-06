Related videos from verified sources Clay County CARES Act funding to help small businesses, families



Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas on Tuesday announced a two-part proposal for distributing a portion of Clay County CARES Act funding in the city. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:04 Published 1 day ago Jackson County working to distribute CARES Act funds



A Jackson County legislative committee met Monday to discuss the county’s next steps in disbursing CARES Act funding to the counties municipalities. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:06 Published 2 days ago 1 Man Dead, 4 Injured In Jersey City Shooting



Police in New Jersey are investigating a deadly shooting that also injured four people. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:22 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this