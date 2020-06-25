North Carolina cops fired over conversations about 'slaughtering' black people, second 'civil war'
Thursday, 25 June 2020 () Three North Carolina law enforcement members were fired Tuesday after a department vehicle’s dash camera footage revealed conversations laced with profanity and racial slurs and discussing the “slaughter” of black people and the need for the second “civil war.”
