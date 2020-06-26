Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Assault Charges Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Former adult film star Ron Jeremy has pleaded not guilty to charges that he forcibly raped three women and sexually assaulted another, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office told TheWrap.



Jeremy, whose full name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, will next appear in court on Aug. 31. He remains in custody as his bail was set at $6.6 million.



Jeremy faces a total of eight felony counts: one count of forcible oral copulation, three counts of forcible rape, one count of sexual battery by restraint, two counts of sexual penetration by use of force and one count of sexual penetration by intoxicating substance. If convicted of the charges, the 67-year-old faces a maximum sentence of 90 years to life in prison.



*Also Read:* Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Charged With Raping 3 Women, Sexually Assaulting Another



The charges are based on accusations that he forcibly raped a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014, sexually assaulted a 33- and 46-year old women on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2007 and forcibly raped a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.



On Tuesday, after the DA announced the charges against him, Jeremy said on Twitter he was “innocent of all charges.” “I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support,” he wrote.



Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.



