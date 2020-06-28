Global  

Louisville: Man in custody after shooting at Breonna Taylor protest

BBC News Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
A shooting at a Louisville protest over Breonna Taylor left one man dead and a suspect in hospital.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Man shot and killed at US protest against Breonna Taylor’s death

Man shot and killed at US protest against Breonna Taylor’s death 01:06

 A man died in a shooting on Saturday night at a park in central Louisville, Kentucky, where demonstrators had gathered to protest over the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by officers in her home using an incorrect no-knock warrant. Louisville Metro police said there were reports of...

