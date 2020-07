John Hickenlooper Declared Winner Of Democratic Primary For Senate Colorado voters have decided former Gov. John Hickenlooper will face incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner in the U.S. Senate race this November.

John Hickenlooper addresses supporters after winning Democratic Senate nomination



"Change is coming, and you and I are going to bring it together," Hickenlooper said in an address around 8:30 p.m. in which he thanked his supporters, staff and Romanoff for their support and for..