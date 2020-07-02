Travelers from low-infection countries welcomed in Greece after it successfully fought off COVID-19

Global  

CBS News Thursday, 2 July 2020
On the Greek island of Skiathos, residents have been enjoying a coronavirus-free few months. With huge reliance on tourism, they're opening their borders to international travelers this week, but not to Americans. The opening is being welcomed by locals who will miss their favorite American tourists, CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams hears. She shares what the new normal in paradise looks like.
