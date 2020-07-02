Fort Hood officials to provide update on Vanessa Guillen case, family demands Army base closed, congressional probe
Thursday, 2 July 2020 () Vanessa Guillen – a 20-year-old soldier who went missing from a U.S. Army base in Texas in April – has been promoted from private first class to specialist ahead of a press conference Thursday when Fort Hood officials are expected to provide updates on her case.
This morning, an affidavit is revealing new details about the death of Vanessa Guillen. The Fort Hood soldier was reported missing more than 2 months ago, but new reports find some disturbing information.
According to Vanessa Guillen's family attorney, Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was bludgeoned to death with a hammer in the armory room where she worked.
CNN reports that attorney Natalie Khawam said..