Massachusetts city recognizes polyamorous relationships in new domestic partnership ordinance
Thursday, 2 July 2020 ()
A left-leaning Massachusetts city has declared it will recognize polyamorous relationships following a unanimous City Council vote, according to reports Wednesday.
