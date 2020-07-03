A US first? Massachusetts city votes to recognize polyamorous relationships in domestic partnership policy

Sitting Ducks? Tourist Town Struggles To Balance Public Health And Economic Survival



Provincetown, Massachusetts, makes its living as a delightful summer tourist destination that attracts thousands. But now, HuffPost reports the city is struggling to balance its need to protect itself from becoming a novel coronavirus COVID-19 hotspot. On the one hand, business owners need to survive. Missing out on the summer season could mean bankruptcy. On the other hand, the LGBTQ-friendly town is known for its drag shows, beach party, and generally intimate atmosphere.

