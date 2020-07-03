|
A US first? Massachusetts city votes to recognize polyamorous relationships in domestic partnership policy
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Instead of defining domestic partnership as "entity formed by two persons," Somerville's ordinance defines the term as "entity formed by people."
