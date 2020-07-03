President Trump Brings Big Fireworks Displays Back To Mt. Rushmore

President Donald Trump's July Fourth celebration on the National Mall will feature one of the largest fireworks displays ever and as many as 300,000 face masks will be given away to those who want them — but despite health concerns from D.C.'s mayor, no one apparently will be required to wear them....
