President Trump Brings Big Fireworks Displays Back To Mt. Rushmore

NPR Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
President Trump's Friday visit to Mt. Rushmore included the return of big fireworks displays. They were banned since 2009 because of wildfire and pollution risks.
