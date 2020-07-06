Global  

‘An Empty Presence in My Chest’: Vanessa Guillen’s Family Calls for Change in the Military

NYTimes.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Remains found in Texas were confirmed to belong to Specialist Vanessa Guillen, who went missing at Fort Hood more than two months ago. Her family said she had dreamed of being in the military since childhood.
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Family Says Vanessa Guillen Bludgeoned To Death On Army Base

Family Says Vanessa Guillen Bludgeoned To Death On Army Base 00:35

 According to Vanessa Guillen's family attorney, Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was bludgeoned to death with a hammer in the armory room where she worked. CNN reports that attorney Natalie Khawam said Vanessa's family learned these details during a meeting with Army investigators on Wednesday night....

Vanessa Guillen's sister: Fort Hood soldier questioned in disappearance laughed in my face

 U.S. Army officials identified Spc. Aaron David Robinson as the soldier who killed himself after being questioned about missing Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
 
USATODAY.com

Vanessa Guillen: Woman charged over missing soldier 'killed with hammer'

 Cecily Aguilar is accused of helping to dismember and bury the body of a missing Fort Hood soldier.
BBC News

What We Know About Vanessa Guillen, the Missing Fort Hood Soldier

 The Guillen family has desperately sought answers after she disappeared from the Texas base on April 22.
NYTimes.com

Fort Hood Fort Hood United States military post located in Killeen, Texas

Army IDs Fort Hood soldier who killed himself after being questioned about disappearance of Vanessa Guillen

 Spc. Aaron David Robinson ran away from Fort Hood after officials said they found partial human remains near the Leon River, authorities said.
 
USATODAY.com

