‘An Empty Presence in My Chest’: Vanessa Guillen’s Family Calls for Change in the Military
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Remains found in Texas were confirmed to belong to Specialist Vanessa Guillen, who went missing at Fort Hood more than two months ago. Her family said she had dreamed of being in the military since childhood.
