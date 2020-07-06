Global  

Mary Trump’s Tell-All Book About President and Family to Release 2 Weeks Earlier

The Wrap Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Mary Trump’s Tell-All Book About President and Family to Release 2 Weeks Earlier“Too Much and Never Enough,” an upcoming tell-all book by Mary Trump, the president’s niece, is set to release on July 14, two weeks earlier than its original publication date of July 28, Simon & Schuster announced on Monday.

The book is at the center of ongoing litigation between Robert Trump, Donald Trump’s brother, and Mary Trump over the book. Last month, Robert Trump sought to block the publication of Mary’s book by requesting a temporary restraining order against the author and her publisher, Simon & Schuster. Robert Trump’s argument has been that Mary Trump is breaching a nondisclosure agreement she had signed with the estate of the late Fred Trump by publishing her book.

Though a judge granted the temporary restraining order against Mary Trump and Simon & Schuster, an appeals court judge lifted the temporary restraining order against Simon & Schuster last Wednesday because the publisher was not a party in that settlement, paving the way for the publication of Mary Trump’s book.

Judge Lifts Temporary Restraining Order on Simon & Schuster Over Mary Trump's Tell-All Book

“Numerous pundits, armchair psychologists, and journalists have sought to parse Donald J. Trump’s lethal flaws. Mary L. Trump has the education, insight, and intimate familiarity needed to reveal what makes Donald, and the rest of her clan, tick. She alone can recount this fascinating, unnerving saga, not just because of her insider’s perspective but also because she is the only Trump willing to tell the truth about one of the world’s most powerful and dysfunctional families,” Simon & Schuster’s promotional material for the book said.

Mary Trump is still expected to appear in court on July 10, as the temporary restraining order has not been lifted on her.

“The act by a sitting president to muzzle a private citizen is just the latest in a series of disturbing behaviors which have already destabilized a fractured nation in the face of a global pandemic. If Mary cannot comment, one can only help but wonder: what is Donald Trump so afraid of?” a spokesperson for Mary Trump told TheWrap.

Judge Lifts Temporary Restraining Order on Simon & Schuster Over Mary Trump's Tell-All Book

Fox News 'Regrets' Cropping Trump Out of Photo With Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Campaign Fundraiser Who Dates Donald Jr., Tests Positive for COVID-19
