‘Dead to Me’ Renewed for 3rd and Final Season by Netflix

“Dead to Me” has been renewed for a third and final season by Netflix, the streaming service said Monday. Along with that announcement came the news that the dark comedy’s creator, Liz Feldman, has signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix for original series and other projects.



The Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini-led “Dead to Me” premiered in May 2019. The series launched its second season this May. You can read the description for that batch of episodes below, courtesy of Netflix.







Jen (Applegate), Judy (Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost. From Emmy Award-winning creator Liz Feldman, “Dead to Me” returns for an addictively dark second season, where the stakes are higher, the friendship is deeper and the traumas that bond loom larger than ever before.







Along with Applegate and Cardellini, “Dead to Me” stars James Marsden and Diana Maria Riva. Feldman executive produces the show, with additional executive producers including Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell for Gloria Sanchez Prods., Christie Smith, Applegate and Adam McKay. Cardellini serves as co-executive producer.



The series is produced by CBS Television Studios for Netflix.



“From start to finish, ‘Dead To Me’ is exactly the show I wanted to make,” Feldman said in a statement Monday. “And it’s been an incredible gift. Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human. I’ll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting ‘Dead To Me’ from day one, and I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration.”



Jane Wiseman, Netflix’s vice president of comedy series, added: “Liz Feldman is a comedic force who brings her fresh and distinct point of view to every element of the creative process from inception through writing and producing. We could not be more excited to expand our relationship with Liz and continue to work with her on ‘Dead to Me’ and future series to come.”



Feldman created the NBC sitcom “One Big Happy,” starring Elisha Cuthbert and executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres. Her other television credits include “Blue Collar TV,” “Hot in Cleveland,” “2 Broke Girls” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” She also wrote for the 79th, 86th and 87th Academy Awards.



Since 2008, Feldman has hosted “This Just Out,” a “gay positive” YouTube talk show, which is filmed at her kitchen table and features LGBTQ and LGBTQ-friendly actors, comedians, writers and musicians.



