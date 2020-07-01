|
'We all feel her loss': Remains found near Leon River identified as Vanessa Guillen
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Vanessa Guillen had been missing since April.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Leon River river in the United States of America
Army IDs Fort Hood soldier who killed himself after being questioned about disappearance of Vanessa GuillenSpc. Aaron David Robinson ran away from Fort Hood after officials said they found partial human remains near the Leon River, authorities said.
USATODAY.com
Killing of Vanessa Guillen Disappearance of a U.S. army soldier
Texas woman tied to slaying of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen appears in courtAuthorities have accused Cecily Aguilar of helping Spc. Aaron David Robinson dispose of Vanessa Guillen's body after Robinson killed her.
USATODAY.com
‘An Empty Presence in My Chest’: Vanessa Guillen’s Family Calls for Change in the MilitaryRemains found in Texas were confirmed to belong to Specialist Vanessa Guillen, who went missing at Fort Hood more than two months ago. Her family said she had..
NYTimes.com
Family Says Vanessa Guillen Bludgeoned To Death On Army Base
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this