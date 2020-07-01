Global  

'We all feel her loss': Remains found near Leon River identified as Vanessa Guillen

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 July 2020
Vanessa Guillen had been missing since April.
 
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Texas activists paint mural of slain soldier Vanessa Guillen

Texas activists paint mural of slain soldier Vanessa Guillen 00:33

 Over 20 artists from Fort Worth, Texas, came together to paint a mural of Vanessa Guillen, hoping to draw attention to her story and those of victims of sexual violence. Guillen was a female soldier who was believed to have been killed on April 22 while serving at Fort Hood, Texas, with her...

Army IDs Fort Hood soldier who killed himself after being questioned about disappearance of Vanessa Guillen

 Spc. Aaron David Robinson ran away from Fort Hood after officials said they found partial human remains near the Leon River, authorities said.
Texas woman tied to slaying of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen appears in court

 Authorities have accused Cecily Aguilar of helping Spc. Aaron David Robinson dispose of Vanessa Guillen's body after Robinson killed her.
 
‘An Empty Presence in My Chest’: Vanessa Guillen’s Family Calls for Change in the Military

 Remains found in Texas were confirmed to belong to Specialist Vanessa Guillen, who went missing at Fort Hood more than two months ago. Her family said she had..
Family Says Vanessa Guillen Bludgeoned To Death On Army Base [Video]

Family Says Vanessa Guillen Bludgeoned To Death On Army Base

According to Vanessa Guillen's family attorney, Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen was bludgeoned to death with a hammer in the armory room where she worked. CNN reports that attorney Natalie Khawam said Vanessa's family learned these details during a meeting with Army investigators on Wednesday night. Guillen's killer reportedly moved and transported her body from the military installation after the incident. On Thursday, officials announced that Spc.

Family Of Missing Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen Speaks Out [Video]

Family Of Missing Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen Speaks Out

As the wait continues for partial humans remains found near the Leon River in Bell County to be identified, the family of missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen held a press conference in..

FBI Reveals New Details In The Case Of Missing Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen

 Fort Hood Pfc. Vanessa Guillen has disappeared in April. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with attorney Natalie Khawam and Vanessa's sister Lupe Guillen about new...
NPR Also reported by •NewsyUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesNYTimes.comCBS News

