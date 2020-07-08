Anthony Anderson Accurately Conveys How Scary COVID-19 Makes Even Chores on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ (Video) Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

In his second night guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Anthony Anderson accurately demonstrated just how freakishly terrifying even the most mundane chores are in the COVID-19 era.



Jimmy Kimmel is of course on break for the month of July, and in his place until he gets back is a shuffling roster of guest hosts beginning with Anderson. So it was that during his guest monologue, Anderson talked about the one thing we all agree on — COVID-19 has absolutely ruined summer 2020.



A bad summer, Anderson joked, used to mean someone “sat in poison ivy.” But “in 2020,” he said, “itchy ass is a best case scenario. Remember that move ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’? They should make one about this summer. Only this time, the killer is the one not wearing the mask. And he doesn’t use his hook to kill people, he kills people by sneezing on them at a Costco.”



*Also Read:* Gamers Spent $400, or Roughly One-Third of the Value of Coronavirus Stimulus Check, on Games Since March



Anderson joked that because it’s “tiny, and it’s everywhere, it’s the Kevin Hart of diseases,” and then came the gag about how scary normal things are. Anderson joked that he’s been working on an ABC television event inspired by the coronavirus, and rolled a fake trailer for it.



“The pandemic surges. And one man will put it all on the line. To. Get. His. Mail,” the clip promises as Anderson, wearing a white HAZMAT suit, can be seen nervously approaching his mailbox holding a pair of tongs. He manages to grab his mail, at which point he orders a drone to blow the mailbox up.



We then find out the fake special is called “Anthony Anderson Gets His Mail,” followed by “Agents of Face S.H.I.E.L.D.” Too real guys, too real.



Watch the clip above. The fake trailer happens during the very first segment of the monologue about two minutes in.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Nick Cordero's GoFundMe Page Nears $1 Million After His Death From COVID-19



Disney World Reopening Pushes Forward Despite Florida's COVID-19 Surge



Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Who Repeatedly Downplayed COVID-19 Threat, Tests Positive For Virus In his second night guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Anthony Anderson accurately demonstrated just how freakishly terrifying even the most mundane chores are in the COVID-19 era.Jimmy Kimmel is of course on break for the month of July, and in his place until he gets back is a shuffling roster of guest hosts beginning with Anderson. So it was that during his guest monologue, Anderson talked about the one thing we all agree on — COVID-19 has absolutely ruined summer 2020.A bad summer, Anderson joked, used to mean someone “sat in poison ivy.” But “in 2020,” he said, “itchy ass is a best case scenario. Remember that move ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’? They should make one about this summer. Only this time, the killer is the one not wearing the mask. And he doesn’t use his hook to kill people, he kills people by sneezing on them at a Costco.”*Also Read:* Gamers Spent $400, or Roughly One-Third of the Value of Coronavirus Stimulus Check, on Games Since MarchAnderson joked that because it’s “tiny, and it’s everywhere, it’s the Kevin Hart of diseases,” and then came the gag about how scary normal things are. Anderson joked that he’s been working on an ABC television event inspired by the coronavirus, and rolled a fake trailer for it.“The pandemic surges. And one man will put it all on the line. To. Get. His. Mail,” the clip promises as Anderson, wearing a white HAZMAT suit, can be seen nervously approaching his mailbox holding a pair of tongs. He manages to grab his mail, at which point he orders a drone to blow the mailbox up.We then find out the fake special is called “Anthony Anderson Gets His Mail,” followed by “Agents of Face S.H.I.E.L.D.” Too real guys, too real.Watch the clip above. The fake trailer happens during the very first segment of the monologue about two minutes in.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Nick Cordero's GoFundMe Page Nears $1 Million After His Death From COVID-19Disney World Reopening Pushes Forward Despite Florida's COVID-19 SurgeBrazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Who Repeatedly Downplayed COVID-19 Threat, Tests Positive For Virus 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: THR News - Published 7 hours ago Anthony Anderson on "Historic" Nature of Kanye West's Presidential Bid, Don Lemon & Terry Crews Have Heated Black Lives Matter E 02:44 Terry Crews joined Don Lemon on CNN to talk about the actor's criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement, Halle Berry backs out of transgender role in an untitled film and Anthony Anderson talks "historic" nature of Kanye West's presidential bid. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jimmy Kimmel apologises for blackface sketch



The comedian impersonated black basketball star Karl Malone on Comedy Central’s The Man Show, which aired from ‘99 to 2003. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 2 weeks ago Megan Fox Says Michael Bay Never Sexually Assaulted Her



Megan Fox Says Michael Bay Never Sexually Assaulted Her In a resurfaced clip from 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' the actress discussed being an extra in the director's 2003 film 'Bad Boys II.' Fox was.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 02:01 Published 2 weeks ago Jimmy Kimmel taking the summer off from show



Jimmy Kimmel is taking the summer off to spend more time with his family. The former Las Vegas resident made the announcement on Jimmy Kimmel Live yesterday. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:24 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this