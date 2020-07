U.S. Supreme Court: Manhattan DA Can Review Trump’s Tax Returns



The Supreme Court ruled Thursday on whether New York prosecutors and Congress can see President Donald Trump's financial records; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:47 Published 2 hours ago

Trump says SCOTUS rulings part of 'witch hunt'



U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday described two U.S. Supreme Court rulings concerning his financial records as a "hoax" and a "political witch hunt - the likes of which nobody's ever seen.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09 Published 2 hours ago