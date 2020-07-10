Global  
 

Coronavirus updates: Nevada, New Mexico renew restrictions; Kentucky requires masks starting Friday; Oregon reports largest daily case count

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
Some Nevada bars to close Friday; Caesars employees must get tested to work; Starbucks to require face masks; Latest news
 
Video credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Face Masks Now Required In Outdoor Settings In New Jersey

Face Masks Now Required In Outdoor Settings In New Jersey 02:12

 Alecia Reid reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kentucky Kentucky State in the southeastern United States

Charles Booker Says Progressives Should ‘Show Up and Listen’ to Deep Red Districts

 Mr. Booker, who narrowly lost a Democratic Senate primary in Kentucky, talked about how to get rural voters on board with a progressive message, saying..
NYTimes.com

Mural of Breonna Taylor painted in Maryland park

 Nearly 30 volunteers and 10 teaching artists painted a 7,000-square-foot mural honoring Breonna Taylor – a 26-year old Black woman who was fatally shot by..
USATODAY.com
Wearing a mask is 'not complicated': McConnell [Video]

Wearing a mask is 'not complicated': McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday in Louisville, Kentucky repeated his call for people to wear masks, saying it 'is not complicated' and those in public life should encourage it.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published
McGrath Defeats Booker In Kentucky [Video]

McGrath Defeats Booker In Kentucky

Amy McGrath won the Democratic primary to face GOP Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky. McGrath is a former fighter pilot and 2018 House candidate backed by the US Senate Democrats' campaign arm. She defeated Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker. Business Insider reports that McGrath positioned herself as a pro-Trump Democrat. Her eye-catching ads and national Democrats' widespread dislike of McConnell made her one of the top fundraisers of the cycle.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Nevada Nevada State in the United States

Trump's travels, Nevada's bar closures, Charlie Daniels' funeral: 5 things to know Friday

 Trump will travel to coronavirus hotspot Florida, states continue to make moves to combat the pandemic and more news to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com

Las Vegas' Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace reopens amid COVID-19 pandemic

 The Caesars Entertainment property in Las Vegas is the seventh to open since Nevada lifted a COVID-19 shutdown that lasted almost three months.
USATODAY.com

TikTok's Boogaloo extremism problem

 It's hard to describe the group succinctly. Broadly it is an extremist, libertarian militia that is deeply distrustful of government and prepared for a civil..
WorldNews
U.S. COVID-19 cases soar past 2.5 million [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 cases soar past 2.5 million

[NFA] Florida, Arizona and Nevada recorded daily highs for cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, highlighting the worsening spread of the virus in several southern and western states, as the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. rose to more than 2.5 million. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published

New Mexico New Mexico State in the United States

Rudolfo Anaya, a Father of Chicano Literature, Dies at 82

 His coming-of-age novel “Bless Me, Ultima” reframed the way many in New Mexico viewed their own history, even as school districts tried to ban it.
NYTimes.com
Drinking Hand Sanitizer Leaves Three Dead, Three In Critical Condition, One Blind [Video]

Drinking Hand Sanitizer Leaves Three Dead, Three In Critical Condition, One Blind

In New Mexico, three people have died, three are in critical condition, and one is permanently blind after drinking hand sanitizer. According to CNN, they were poisoned by methanol, which is a common ingredient of hand sanitizer. State health officials say the poisonings were all related to alcoholism. Some people have been known to use hand sanitizer to get intoxicated due to its alcohol content. Methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Man shot in New Mexico protest over sculpture [Video]

Man shot in New Mexico protest over sculpture

[NFA] Activists blamed members of a heavily-armed volunteer militia for instigating violence after demonstrators tried to pull down an Albuquerque monument. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:24Published

Starbucks Starbucks American multinational coffee company

Starbucks to require customers to wear face masks starting July 15

 The policy applies to all company-owned café locations in the U.S., according to a statement by Starbucks.
USATODAY.com

Starbucks' buy-one-get-one deal returns Thursday. Here's how to get a free drink during Happy Hour.

 From 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, Starbucks customers can get a buy-one-get-one-free deal on all handcrafted beverages, grande (medium) or larger.
USATODAY.com

What stores and restaurants are open Fourth of July? Here's the list of businesses open or closed

 Costco and Trader Joe's are closed this Fourth of July but many stores and restaurants will be open including Walmart, Target, Starbucks, McDonald's.
USATODAY.com
A Starbucks barista received nearly $80,000 in tips after being singled out for refusing to serve a customer not wearing a mask [Video]

A Starbucks barista received nearly $80,000 in tips after being singled out for refusing to serve a customer not wearing a mask

A Starbucks barista was publicly shamed on Facebook by a customer who refused to follow store policy and wear a mask. The 24-year-old barista, Lenin Guiterrez asked customer Amber Lynn Gilles to wear a face mask while she ordered. Gilles became irate, cursing at Guiterrez and threatening to call the police next time she was asked to wear a mask. After Gilles tried to publicly humiliate Guiterrez through a Facebook post, a GoFundMe was started for the barista.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Oregon Oregon State of the United States of America

One Seattle Protester Dead, One In ICU After Being Mown Down By Driver [Video]

One Seattle Protester Dead, One In ICU After Being Mown Down By Driver

A young woman is dead after being hit by a man who drove his car onto a closed Seattle freeway and into a crowd protesting police brutality. Summer Taylor, 24, of Seattle, died Saturday evening at Harborview Medical Center. According to Newser, Dawit Kelete also hit 32-year-old Diaz Love, of Portland, Oregon, in the incident. Kelete hit both of them when his car barreled through a panicked crowd of protesters on Interstate 5 early Saturday morning.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
Oregon State Troopers Engage In Civil Disobedience, Give Barista Civics Lesson [Video]

Oregon State Troopers Engage In Civil Disobedience, Give Barista Civics Lesson

At a time when US police officers are under extraordinarily close scrutiny, a crowd of Oregon state troopers failed en masse. Gizmodo reports the trio came into a coffee shop not wearing masks, despite Oregon Gov. Kate Brown having mandated them that very day. When the store’s assistant manager told the troopers masks were required if they wanted to order something, they refused on the ground of civil liberties. Governor Brown has no authority to take our civil liberties.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published
People of Colour Are Exempt From Wearing Masks in Oregon County [Video]

People of Colour Are Exempt From Wearing Masks in Oregon County

Lincoln County, Oregon, has concerns about masks and racial profiling.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Zippered face masks on sale [Video]

Zippered face masks on sale

A Texas based company has created a face mask with a zipper over the mouth. It's called 'Shut Your Mouth', making it easy to gulp water or take bites of food.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:22Published
Why is coronavirus still surging in the US? [Video]

Why is coronavirus still surging in the US?

The US recorded a new all-time daily high of 52,000 new Covid-19 cases on 1 July, according to Johns Hopkins University figures, as Donald Trump repeated his belief the virus would ‘just..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 05:21Published
New Jersey Gov. Murphy Mandates Face Masks Be Worn Outside [Video]

New Jersey Gov. Murphy Mandates Face Masks Be Worn Outside

Kimberly Davis reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:16Published

