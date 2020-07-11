Global  
 

Presidential Pardons and Commutations, From Whiskey Rebellion to Roger Stone

NYTimes.com Saturday, 11 July 2020
President Trump’s commutation of his friend Roger Stone’s prison term is part of a tradition of controversial pardons going back to George Washington.
News video: President Trump Commutes Roger Stone's Prison Sentence

 President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and advisor Roger Stone on Friday.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Loves How He's Handling The COVID-19 Pandemic. Polls Show Most Americans Don't [Video]

The American public is rapidly losing confidence in President Donald Trump's ability to handle the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The latest ABC News/Ipsos poll out Friday shows that just 33% approve of his handling of the pandemic. 67% disapprove. Of the roughly 350 polls on the subject, this is the highest percentage of Americans who disapprove of Trump's performance on the COVID-19 crisis. When counting polls from June, on average, Trump's overall disapproval rating stands at 57%.

Trump’s Clemency Came After Displays of Loyalty by Stone

 The extraordinary decision to commute the prison sentence of an embattled adviser demonstrates how the president has managed to bend America’s legal machinery..
Trump wears mask in public for first time

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison [Video]

[NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Adam Reed reports.

Today in History for July 3rd

 Highlights of this day in history: Union forces win the Battle of Gettysburg in the American Civil War; George Washington takes charge of the Continental Army;..
White House Exults At Trump's Commutation Of Stone's Sentence [Video]

Political operative and bagman for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone remains a convicted felon. He lied to Congress about foreign interference in the 2016 election and pressured a witness to do the..

Trump Suggests He Will Commute Roger Stone's Sentence [Video]

In interviews Thursday President Donald Trump suggested he was ready to grant clemency to Roger Stone. Stone is a close friend and ally to Trump. He was convicted of lying to federal investigators...

Former Roger Stone prosecutor testifies [Video]

A former member of the Department of Justice testified Wednesday that Roger Stone received preferential treatment. Aaron Zelinsky told the house judiciary committee he resigned from the DOJ after he..

