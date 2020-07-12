Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
• U.S. •
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
US News
>
Betsy DeVos And CNN’s Dana Bash Engage In Heated Debate Over Schools Reopening
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Betsy DeVos And CNN’s Dana Bash Engage In Heated Debate Over Schools Reopening
Sunday, 12 July 2020 (
22 minutes ago
)
'the key is that kids have to get back to school'
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
CNN’s Dana Bash Brutally Grills Education Sec. Betsy DeVos: What Is the Plan to Reopen Schools Safely?
Secretary of Education *Betsy DeVos* faced an intense round of questions from CNN's *Dana Bash* when she failed to provide a plan to assure safety while fully...
Mediaite
2 hours ago
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Roger Stone
Premier League
Mumbai
Walt Disney World
Hagia Sophia
Florida
National Basketball Association
Bollywood
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Amitabh Bachchan
Ubisoft
UFC 251
San Gabriel Mission
Bottas
Betsy DeVos
WORTH WATCHING
Donald Trump wears mask in public for first time during COVID-19 pandemic
Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation
Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal
Disney World reopens amid Florida's virus surge