Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published 27 minutes ago Police Identify Fahim Saleh As Man Who Was Killed And Dismembered In His Lower East Side Luxury Apartment 02:34 CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports that police have surveillance video of a person of interest entering the apartment with his face covered. Now they're searching the neighborhood for video of that person without his face covered to hopefully get to the bottom of this.