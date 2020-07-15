Jon Hamm to Star in ‘Fletch’ Reboot at Miramax Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Jon Hamm is set to produce and star in a rebooted, modernized take on “Fletch,” the character from the 1970s mystery novels first portrayed on screen by Chevy Chase in the classic 1985 comedy.



Miramax is behind the new adaptation of the “Fletch” character based on the novels by Gregory Mcdonald, and “Superbad” director Greg Mottola will direct from a script by “Lethal Weapon” writer Zev Borow. Hamm and Connie Tavel are producing, and David List is an executive producer.



In the books, Irwin M. Fletcher is a brazen, investigative reporter and ex-marine who alternates between writing stories, investigating other mysteries and dodging alimony payments for his ex-wives. And Chase as Fletch frequently assumes different identities, costumes and characters as part of his unusual investigative tactics.







While the Chase movie is strictly a comedy, Hamm’s “Fletch” is based on the second book in the series, “Confess, Fletch,” and will be closer to a film noir with comedic elements rather than a direct reboot. Here’s the logline:







In a mysterious chain of wild events, Fletch finds himself in the middle of multiple murders – one of which pins him as a prime suspect. While on a quest to prove his innocence, Fletch is tasked with finding his fiancée’s stolen art collection, the only inheritance she’s acquired after her father goes missing and is presumed dead.







“Fletch’s duration over audiences-whether told on paper or the big screen- entertains all and we could not be more thrilled to see what twenty-first century twist these artists create,” Miramax CEO Bill Block said in a statement.







“Producing this film with Jon has been a long-time dream of mine and with Zev and Greg on board to write and direct, I really believe that this will be an exciting and modern reimagining of this beloved character,” producer Tavel said in a statement.



The original “Fletch” in 1985 was directed by Michael Ritchie and made $59.6 million at the worldwide box office. It spawned a sequel “Fletch Lives” in 1989, also starring Chase and directed by Ritchie. There have been attempts for years to get another sequel, “Fletch Won,” made as part of a potential comedy franchise, most recently with Jason Sudeikis attached to star, though other actors like Ryan Reynolds and Ben Affleck have flirted with the role or passed.



Hamm is represented by CAA, Forward Entertainment, and attorney David Weber. Mottola is represented by UTA. David List represents Mcdonald.



