Trump Demotes Brad Parscale, His Campaign Manager, and Elevates Bill Stepien

Trump announced on Facebook that Bill Stepien, a former White House political director, will replace Brad Parscale as campaign manager.

Brad Parscale was reportedly blamed by Mr Trump's inner circle for a poorly attended rally in Oklahoma.

TikTok users say they helped sabotage Trump rally TikTok users took partial credit for inflating attendance expectations at a less-than-full arena at President Donald Trump's first political rally in months, held in Tulsa on Saturday. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

President Trump's campaign manager, Brad Parscale, announced on Monday that attendees of the upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma will be given masks and hand sanitizer and undergo temperature checks.