Government Executes Wesley Ira Purkey, Second Federal Death Row Prisoner in a Week
Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Wesley Ira Purkey was killed by lethal injection at the penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind., for killing a teenage girl more than two decades ago.
