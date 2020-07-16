Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Government Executes Wesley Ira Purkey, Second Federal Death Row Prisoner in a Week

NYTimes.com Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Wesley Ira Purkey was killed by lethal injection at the penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind., for killing a teenage girl more than two decades ago.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: WTHI - Published
News video: Executions to continue this week, a look at those on death row

Executions to continue this week, a look at those on death row

 Federal executions continue this week in Terre Haute. They started Tuesday morning with the execution of Daniel Lewis Lee. Wednesday, the government plans to execute Wesley Ira Purkey.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Terre Haute, Indiana Terre Haute, Indiana City in Indiana, United States

Killer says: ‘I didn’t do it, you’re killing an innocent man’ as he’s executed

 A convicted killer insisted he was innocent as he was put to death for murdering a family of three. ‘I didn’t do it. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my..
WorldNews

Daniel Lewis Lee Executed: Government Carries Out First in 17 Years

 Hours after a 5-4 vote by the Supreme Court, Daniel Lewis Lee was put to death by lethal injection in Terre Haute, Ind., for his role in the 1996 murder of a..
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

IPKF Withdrawal And India-Sri Lanka Relations – Analysis

IPKF Withdrawal And India-Sri Lanka Relations – Analysis The new government formed on 1 April 1989 under the premiership of Vishwanath Pratap Singh inherited a tense Indo-Sri Lankan relations. The inventionist approach...
Eurasia Review

Odisha government highlights financial support to Dutee Chand amid funds row

 A day after ace sprinter Dutee Chand issued a clarification saying she isn't selling her car to raise training funds, the Odisha government highlighted the...
Mid-Day

Dalit couple death case: MP government removes Guna DM, SP

 The Madhya Pradesh government has removed Guna District Magistrate S Vishwanathan and Superintendent of Police Tarun Nayak in the case of a Dalit couple...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SBSBrisbane Times

Tweets about this