Mickey Rourke Threatens ‘Punk Ass’ Robert De Niro on Instagram, Reignites 30-Year Feud

Mickey Rourke has thrown another jab in his 30-year feud with Robert De Niro, threatening to “embarrass” the “Irishman” star over a quote from his spokesperson last year.



“Hey Robert De Niro,” Rourke wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. “That’s right i am talking to you, you big f—ing crybaby. A friend of mine just recently told me that a few months back you’re quoted as saying to newspapers ‘Mickey Rourke’s a liar he talks all kind of s—‘.”



Back in September, Rourke said on an Italian talk show that Martin Scorsese wanted to meet with him for a part in “The Irishman” but the discussion was called off when De Niro refused to work with him. Those comments were quickly met with a statement from De Niro’s reps saying that Rourke was “never asked to be in ‘The Irishman’ nor was he ever even thought of, discussed or considered to be in the movie.”



*Also Read:* 'The Irishman': Here's How Many Times Al Pacino Says 'C--sucker'



“Listen Mr.Tough Guy in the movies, you’re the 1st person that ever called me a liar and it was in a newspaper,” Rourke wrote in the Instagram post. “Let me tell you something, you punk ass, when i see you i swear to God on my Grandmother, on my brother and all my dogs, i gonna embarrass you severally 100% [sic].”



He signed the post, “Mickey Rourke, as God is my witness.”



Rourke and De Niro have been feuding since an alleged snub on the set of the 1987 film “Angel Heart.” Rourke described the incident in the 2019 talk show interview, saying that he looked up to De Niro as an actor prior to working together.



“Now I don’t look up to him no more; I look through him,” he said. “I came up from the s—. He doesn’t know that life. I lived that f—ing life, so every time I look him in the face, I look right through his a–hole.”





Hey Robert De Niro, that’s right i am talking to you, you big fucking crybaby. A friend of mine just recently told me that a few months back you’re quoted as saying to newspapers “Mickey Rourke’s a liar he talks all kind of shit”. Listen Mr.Tough Guy in the movies, you’re the 1st person that ever called me a liar and it was in a newspaper. Let me tell you something, you punk ass, when i see you i swear to God on my Grandmother, on my brother and all my dogs,i gonna embarrass you severally 100%. Mickey Rourke “ as God is my witness”



