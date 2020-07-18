Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alex Trebek Says He Will Stop Cancer Treatment If Current Round Fails

The Wrap Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Alex Trebek Says He Will Stop Cancer Treatment If Current Round Fails“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek plans to stop cancer treatment if his current round fails, according to an interview with the New York Times.

“Yesterday morning my wife came to me and said, ‘How are you feeling?’ And I said, ‘I feel like I want to die.’ It was that bad,” Trebek told the paper. “There comes a time where you have to make a decision as to whether you want to continue with such a low quality of life, or whether you want to just ease yourself into the next level. It doesn’t bother me in the least.”

Trebek has been battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which has a 9% survival rate, since last year. The longtime “Jeopardy!” host returned to the soundstage to tape the show back in August, after his first round of treatment. In a video released earlier this week updating fans about his health, he said the follow-up treatments were “going well” despite the fact that “it does fatigue me a great deal.”

*Also Read:* Alex Trebek and His New Goatee Give Fans a Health Update: 'My Numbers Are Good, I'm Feeling Great' (Video)

“Once again, I can’t wait to return to the studio and start recording shows for the new season in September,” Trebek said in the clip.

Trebek will turn 80 later this month and is set to release a memoir, “The Answer Is …: Reflections on My Life,” through Simon & Schuster.

The host reiterated to the New York Times that he hopes to keep doing the show for as long as he is able, but plans to step aside should his physical condition worsen.”It’s a quality program, and I think I do a good job hosting it, and when I start slipping, I’ll stop hosting,” he said.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Alex Trebek and His New Goatee Give Fans a Health Update: 'My Numbers Are Good, I'm Feeling Great' (Video)

Alex Trebek Praises 'Jeopardy' Contestant for Doing 'Something That Never Happens' on 'Jeopardy' (Video)

'Jeopardy!' Fans Love These Savage Takedowns From Alex Trebek (Video)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Alex Trebek Reveals Surprise Via Twitter Update

Alex Trebek Reveals Surprise Via Twitter Update 00:37

 The legendary game show host Alex Trebek was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer months ago. However, CNN reports he continues to beat his odds. The beloved host of "Jeopardy!" provided fans with an update on both his health and the show recently. "I'm doing well," Trebek said in a video posted to the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Alex Trebek shares health update, says he's 'feeling great' [Video]

Alex Trebek shares health update, says he's 'feeling great'

Beloved ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek took to social media on Thursday to share an update on his health.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Alex Trebek Says He Is ‘Doing Well’ In Pancreatic Cancer Battle [Video]

Alex Trebek Says He Is ‘Doing Well’ In Pancreatic Cancer Battle

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek said Thursday he's "doing well" in his battle with pancreatic cancer and looks forward to returning to the show in September.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:47Published
Alex Trebek Shares Health Update, Says He’s ‘Feeling Great’ [Video]

Alex Trebek Shares Health Update, Says He’s ‘Feeling Great’

Alex Trebek Shares Health Update, Says He’s ‘Feeling Great’ Beloved ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek took to social media on Thursday to share an update on his health. Trebek, who was diagnosed..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Kendall Jenner Is Seemingly Vacationing with This Sports Star!

 Kendall Jenner posted photos that are very similar to the posts of this sports star – TMZ TikTok star Addison Rae has a very famous friend – Just Jared Jr...
Just Jared

Alex Trebek: I'll stop cancer treatment if my current course fails
ContactMusic

Alex Trebek reveals plans to stop cancer treatment if latest round fails

 Alex Trebek is opening up more about his battle with cancer.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

4KSavage

Ricardo Savage Alex Trebek says he will stop hosting 'Jeopardy!' when 'I start slipping' as cancer prognosis wor...… https://t.co/CdZRGf7um7 1 hour ago

Jagauress

Duuuval JAG Alex Trebek says he will not continue cancer treatment if current regimen fails https://t.co/KZFbGU6sJf 3 hours ago

ODedOnRealityTV

Marc 😷 ( #CashApp #Zelle #gofundme below ) RT @YahooEnt: Alex Trebek says he will stop hosting 'Jeopardy!' when 'I start slipping' as cancer prognosis worsens https://t.co/sDhfJk90E3… 6 hours ago

daisyface1

Donna "Trebek says he hopes that through the book, his fans will get to know " a little more about the person they have b… https://t.co/MJLsZAdguf 6 hours ago

pridenation

PrideNation Alex Trebek says he will stop hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ when ‘I start slipping’ as cancer prognosis worsens |… https://t.co/Wfe8q4JS4S 9 hours ago

Knowlesitall

Melissa Knowles Alex Trebek Says He Will Stop Chemotherapy Treatments if They Do Not Work https://t.co/k2WzFjkNSI 10 hours ago

Rom_TAlan

Thomas THIS is one tough dude: Alex Trebek says he will stop hosting 'Jeopardy!' when 'I start slipping':… https://t.co/aF07PLiYRQ 13 hours ago

YahooEnt

Yahoo Entertainment Alex Trebek says he will stop hosting 'Jeopardy!' when 'I start slipping' as cancer prognosis worsens… https://t.co/UNMrWV6PcE 15 hours ago