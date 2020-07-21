Global  
 

Today in History for July 21st

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: First major battle in America's Civil War fought at Bull Run in Virginia; Scopes 'Monkey Trial' concludes; Peace deal ends Indochina War; Author Ernest Hemingway and actor-comedian Robin Williams born. (July 21)
 
Ernest Hemingway Ernest Hemingway American author and journalist


Robin Williams Robin Williams American actor and comedian

American Civil War American Civil War Internal war in the U.S. over slavery

Virginia Virginia State in the United States

First Battle of Bull Run First Battle of Bull Run First major land battle of the American Civil War


Scopes Trial Scopes Trial 1925 legal case in Tennessee, USA, testing the legality of teaching evolution in schools


First Indochina War First Indochina War 1946-1954 war between French Union and Hồ Chí Minh's forces

