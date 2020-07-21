|
Today in History for July 21st
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: First major battle in America's Civil War fought at Bull Run in Virginia; Scopes 'Monkey Trial' concludes; Peace deal ends Indochina War; Author Ernest Hemingway and actor-comedian Robin Williams born. (July 21)
Ernest Hemingway American author and journalist
Robin Williams American actor and comedian
American Civil War Internal war in the U.S. over slavery
Virginia State in the United States
First Battle of Bull Run First major land battle of the American Civil War
Scopes Trial 1925 legal case in Tennessee, USA, testing the legality of teaching evolution in schools
First Indochina War 1946-1954 war between French Union and Hồ Chí Minh's forces
