FBI: Suspect In N.J. Judge Family Ambush Now Officially Connected To Killing Of California Attorney

CBS 2 Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
An FBI Newark spokesperson confirmed the bureau is now engaged with the San Bernardino Sheriff's Office, and have evidence linking Marc Angelucci's murder to Roy Den Hollander.
shares
 
 The FBI confirms the suspect accused of opening fire at the home of a federal judge in New Jersey, killing her son and wounding her husband, is also linked to the murder of an attorney in California; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Suspect of shooting at NJ judge’s home is tied to killing of California lawyer, FBI says

 FBI investigators tell Fox News Wednesday that they “have evidence” linking the women-hating lawyer suspected of killing a federal judge's son in New Jersey...
FOXNews.com

FBI says evidence links men's rights lawyer to New Jersey, California killings

FBI says evidence links men's rights lawyer to New Jersey, California killings Federal investigators have unspecified evidence linking the killing of a men's rights lawyer in California to the suspect in the ambush shooting of a federal...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Seattle Times

Suspected Killer Of Judge's Son In New Jersey Linked To Another Death In California

 Investigators say they have evidence that Roy Den Hollander, the FBI's primary subject in the New Jersey killing, was involved in the killing of a rival attorney...
NPR


