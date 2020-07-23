|
|
|
Jobless claims up for first time in months as COVID-19 spreads
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
More than 2 million Americans applied for jobless aid last week as layoffs increased in states hit by the pandemic.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|