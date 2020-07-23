Global  
 

Jobless claims up for first time in months as COVID-19 spreads

CBS News Thursday, 23 July 2020
More than 2 million Americans applied for jobless aid last week as layoffs increased in states hit by the pandemic.
 New unemployment claims rose for the first time in months across America last week.

