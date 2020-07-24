Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida Walmart shopper who brandished gun in coronavirus mask dispute arrested: deputies

FOXNews.com Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
A 28-year-old man has been charged with pulling his licensed gun on another man who questioned why he wasn’t wearing a coronavirus mask in a Florida Walmart.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Florida Man Charged With Pulling Gun During Mask Dispute At Palm Beach County Walmart

Florida Man Charged With Pulling Gun During Mask Dispute At Palm Beach County Walmart 00:26

 A Florida man who allegedly pointed a gun at another Walmart shopper who was with his young daughter, is facing felony charges after a fight over not wearing a mask, officials said Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Big John's wearing a mask, too [Video]

Big John's wearing a mask, too

The well-known figure is wearing a mask as part of the "Mask Up Cape Coral" initiative.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:18Published
Miami Police Officers Make Rounds To Find Mask Violators [Video]

Miami Police Officers Make Rounds To Find Mask Violators

CBS4's Peter D'Oench went on a ride along with Miami PD officers.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:00Published
Man Dons Underpants Mask in Florida Walmart [Video]

Man Dons Underpants Mask in Florida Walmart

Occurred on May 4, 2020 / Venice, Florida USA Info from Licensor: This man is wearing his underpants on his head as a makeshift mask at a Walmart in Venice, Florida. Credit to: Tiktok/reba_freeman

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Walmart shopper charged with pulling gun during mask dispute

 FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man is facing felony charges for pointing a gun at another Walmart shopper who had told him to wear a mask, officials...
Seattle Times

Florida Walmart shopper brandishes gun in apparent dispute over coronavirus masks

 Florida authorities are looking for a man seen without a facial covering on security footage pointing a gun in another man's masked face, threatening to kill him...
FOXNews.com

Video: Walmart shopper pulls gun on man in dispute over mask

 ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An unmasked man pulled a gun on a masked shopper and threatened to kill him during an apparent confrontation over masks at a...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this