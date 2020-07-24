Florida Walmart shopper who brandished gun in coronavirus mask dispute arrested: deputies
Friday, 24 July 2020 (
18 minutes ago) A 28-year-old man has been charged with pulling his licensed gun on another man who questioned why he wasn’t wearing a coronavirus mask in a Florida Walmart.
