Supreme Court denies plea from Nevada church that it is hurt while casinos reopen

Seattle Times Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court Friday night denied a Nevada church’s plea that the state’s coronavirus-related restrictions on houses of worship unlawfully treats them worse than the state’s famous casinos. The vote was 5 -4, with Chief Justice John Roberts and the court’s liberals in the majority. They did not give a reason for rejecting […]
