Tropical Storm Hanna barrels toward southern Texas
Saturday, 25 July 2020 () Tropical Storm Hanna is barreling towards southern Texas, where it will likely make landfall as a hurricane Saturday afternoon or early evening. Hanna could bring a life-threatening storm surge and flash-flooding to the region.
Tropical Storm Hanna was expected to strengthen Friday as it moves toward the Texas coastline, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds, all while another tropical storm continued to approach the Caribbean.
ropical Storm Gonzalo is forecast to dissipate in the Caribbean early next week as the environment becomes very unfavorable. However, the southern Windward Islands might still be dealing with a small..
