Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Hanna barrels toward southern Texas

CBS News Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Hanna is barreling towards southern Texas, where it will likely make landfall as a hurricane Saturday afternoon or early evening. Hanna could bring a life-threatening storm surge and flash-flooding to the region.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Hanna Forecast To Strengthen; Gonzalo Looms

Tropical Storm Hanna Forecast To Strengthen; Gonzalo Looms 02:53

 Tropical Storm Hanna was expected to strengthen Friday as it moves toward the Texas coastline, threatening to bring heavy rain, rough waters and strong winds, all while another tropical storm continued to approach the Caribbean.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tropical Storm Hanna Expected To Make Landfall In Texas As Hurricane [Video]

Tropical Storm Hanna Expected To Make Landfall In Texas As Hurricane

Tropical Storm Hanna is expected to make landfall just south of Corpus Christi, Texas as a hurricane Saturday afternoon.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:12Published
Tropics are active with Tropical Storm Gonzalo and Tropical Storm Hanna [Video]

Tropics are active with Tropical Storm Gonzalo and Tropical Storm Hanna

Tracking the tropics.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:41Published
Tropical Storm Gonzalo is forecast to dissipate [Video]

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is forecast to dissipate

ropical Storm Gonzalo is forecast to dissipate in the Caribbean early next week as the environment becomes very unfavorable. However, the southern Windward Islands might still be dealing with a small..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Hanna expected to hit southern Texas coast as a hurricane

 MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Hanna has strengthened and is expected to hit the southern Texas coast as a hurricane on Saturday afternoon or early evening,...
Seattle Times

Tropical Storm Hanna, WNBA season begins, unemployment benefits expire: 5 things to know this weekend

 Tropical Storm Hanna is expected to hit the southern Texas coast as a hurricane, the WNBA season begins and more news you need to know this weekend.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

sinananRose

Beryl Rose Sinanan. Tropical Storm Hanna barrels toward southern Texas https://t.co/bmuu9swSSs via @YouTube 9 minutes ago

NoodleboxTwit

NoodleboxP 🎨 ...#psychicmoment #news from the underdrawing. Then this news show up about a Tropical Storm.But the strangest thin… https://t.co/2p7jbAlOnA 13 hours ago