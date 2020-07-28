Global  
 

Barr to Testify on Protest Response, Mueller Inquiry and Other Issues

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
The attorney general heads to Capitol Hill this morning to testify for the first time more than a year.
Barr's House appearance, Emmy nominations, NFL training camps: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Attorney General William Barr is expected to address a House committee, the Emmy nominations will be announced and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Portland protests: US attorney general to condemn attacks on buildings

 In congressional testimony, William Barr will defend sending federal security forces to the city.
BBC News

Barr to Testify on Capitol Hill for First Time in More Than a Year

 The attorney general is expected to be pressed on a host of issues, including the federal response to nationwide protests and his handling of the criminal cases..
NYTimes.com

