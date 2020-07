Uncle Sam Now Owns A 2020 Lamborghini Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Feds: Miami man spent $318k in PPP emergency funds on car



David Hines, 29, is facing three felony charges for allegedly defrauding nearly $4 million from the government's COVID-19 emergency relief program.



Lambo Fraud



