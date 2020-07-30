Shootings increase during Portland protests

Thursday, 30 July 2020 () PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — During the two-month span of protests in Portland, Oregon, following the killing of of George Floyd authorities say Oregon’s largest city has seen a spike in shootings, vandalism, arson and murder from previous years. Between the beginning of June and end of July this year, there were 125 reported shootings, the […]
The mayor of Portland was teargassed by federal agents during protests against the presence of the agents sent by Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city. Ted Wheeler, the Democratic mayor of the city in Oregon, said it was the first time he had been teargassed. Protesters had lit a large fire and...
Black Lives Matter protesters used leaf blowers to blow back teargas in clashes with federal troops in Portland, Oregon. On the 57th day of protests in the city, thousands of demonstrators marched on a..
Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 01:36Published
[NFA] Tensions remained high in Portland, Oregon for the 60th straight day of anti-racism protests, after six U.S. mayors on Monday urged Congress to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal..