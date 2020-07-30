Global  
 

Shootings increase during Portland protests

Seattle Times Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — During the two-month span of protests in Portland, Oregon, following the killing of of George Floyd authorities say Oregon’s largest city has seen a spike in shootings, vandalism, arson and murder from previous years. Between the beginning of June and end of July this year, there were 125 reported shootings, the […]
Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Published
News video: Portland mayor teargassed by federal agents during protest

Portland mayor teargassed by federal agents during protest 01:12

 The mayor of Portland was teargassed by federal agents during protests against the presence of the agents sent by Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city. Ted Wheeler, the Democratic mayor of the city in Oregon, said it was the first time he had been teargassed. Protesters had lit a large fire and...

