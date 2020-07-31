Global  
 

James Murdoch Resigns From News Corp. Board Over ‘Disagreements’ on Editorial Content

Friday, 31 July 2020
James Murdoch Resigns From News Corp. Board Over ‘Disagreements’ on Editorial ContentJames Murdoch resigned from the board of News Corp. on Friday due to “disagreements” over “certain editorial content,” according to a letter he sent to the board.

“I hereby tender my resignation as a member of the Board of Directors of News Corporation (the “Company”), effective as of the date hereof,” Murdoch wrote. “My resignation is due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions.”

More to come…
