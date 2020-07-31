Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook Stock Hits All-Time High After Big Q2 Earnings Report

The Wrap Friday, 31 July 2020 ()
Facebook hit a new all-time high on Friday morning, trading at $255.85 per share a day after the company posted better-than-expected Q2 earnings and sales. The new Wall Street high also comes after CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified virtually before Congress earlier this week.

The company hit the new high soon after the markets opened on Friday morning. About an hour after the closing bell, Facebook shares had dropped to about $252 per share, which was a 7.4% increase from yesterday’s close.

Facebook’s shares jumped after the company reported Q2 revenue of $18.69 billion on Thursday afternoon — coming in about $1.3 billion higher than analysts had projected; earnings per share of $1.80 also topped analyst estimates of $1.39 EPS for the quarter. Investors may also be responding to Facebook adding another 100 million new monthly active users, pushing the company to 2.7 billion MAUs overall. Facebook’s daily active user base also increased 12% year-over-year to 1.79 billion DAUs.

*Also Read:* Facebook Has 'No Deal' With Trump, Zuckerberg Says

On Wednesday, Zuckerberg testified before Congress along with the chief executives of Apple, Amazon and Alphabet, Google’s parent company. The 36-year-old was pressed on a number of issues Wednesday, including Facebook’s 2012 acquisition of Instagram and whether Facebook used anti-competitive practices to get the deal done. Zuckerberg also faced a few bizarre questions during the six hour hearing — at one time being asked why his company had removed a recent post from Donald Trump Jr.; Zuckerberg let the congressmen know he was referring to something that happened on Twitter, not Facebook. You can read 7 key takeaways from the hearing by going here.

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Facebook Hits 2.7 Billion Users, Tops Wall Street's Q2 Revenue Estimates

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer Rips Facebook for Attacks 'Disguised as Patriotism'

Twitter, Facebook and YouTube Remove Breitbart Video Praising Hydroxychloroquine
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Facebook Shares Soar Following Q2 Earnings Report

Facebook Shares Soar Following Q2 Earnings Report 02:34

 Facebook shares soar as the company beats earning expectations, bringing in $18.69 billion versus an expected $16.79 billion. The report follows a tumultuous quarter for the social giant as it faced a massive ad boycott due to its policy on censorship.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UPDATE: Bus Plunges Into Reservoir Was 'Revenge' [Video]

UPDATE: Bus Plunges Into Reservoir Was 'Revenge'

ANSHUN, GUIZHOU, CHINA — A public bus initially believed to have lost control before crashing into a reservoir, has now been labeled as an act of revenge. Onboard the bus were at least 12 high..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:06Published
Exclusive: Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly Take on HSM For the Disney Channel Sing-Along [Video]

Exclusive: Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly Take on HSM For the Disney Channel Sing-Along

The cast of Zombies 2 are channeling their inner Wildcats for the Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along. Ahead of the special on July 10, POPSUGAR has an exclusive look at the opening number, "What Time Is..

Credit: POPSUGAR     Duration: 00:53Published
Amber Heard arrives at High Court for second day of hearings [Video]

Amber Heard arrives at High Court for second day of hearings

Amber Heard has arrived at the High Court in London for the second day of her ex-husband Johnny Depp's libel case against News Group Newspapers. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

 A late slump left stocks broadly lower on Wall Street Tuesday, while cautious investors continued to push money into Treasurys and gold, driving the precious...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Helot_

Helot @slpng_giants @Google Facebook ignored you and posted blowout earnings, with revenue up 11% year over year, the sto… https://t.co/9Fw4GvMAHk 4 hours ago

Motoko2H

Covid-19 Facebook Stock Hits All-Time High After Big Q2 Earnings Report https://t.co/l1QcftnloX 6 hours ago

MTFIII

Michael T Ford III Facebook Stock Hits All-Time High After Big Q2 Earnings Report https://t.co/muG1qSiMyy 7 hours ago