Amazon Prime Video in August: Here’s Everything New Coming

Amazon is out with its list of everything new coming in August, and highlights include Amazon Originals like “Chemical Hearts” and “World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji.”



In terms of Amazon Original series, racing competition series “World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji” is out Aug. 14. New episodes of kids series “Jessy & Nessy” are out Aug. 7, and more “Clifford” is coming Aug. 21. Amazon Original movie “Chemical Hearts,” based on the novel by Krystal Sutherland, is out Aug. 21, and the special “Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys” is out Aug. 28.



Library additions include 2003’s “Something’s Gotta Give,” 1989’s “Steel Magnolias,” 2006’s “The Holiday,” 2010’s “Inception,” 1994’s “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” and season one of the classic series “Beverly Hillbillies,” all out Aug. 1.



See the full list below.



August 1

Movies

3:10 To Yuma (2007)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Inception (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Spare Parts (2015)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Holiday (2006)

Top Gun (1986)



Series

Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Bitchin’ Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dusty’s Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1

Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)



August 3

Movies

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)



August 5

Movies

Arkansas (2020)



August 6

Movies

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)



August 7

Series

*Jessy & Nessy – Amazon Original Series: Season 1B



August 10

Movies

Capone (2020)

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2019)



August 14

Movies

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Master (2017)



Series

*World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji – Amazon Original Series: Season 1



August 18

Movies

The Cup (2012)



August 21

Movies

*Chemical Hearts (2020) – Amazon Original Movie



Series

*Clifford – Amazon Original Series: Season 2B



August 22

Movies

The Legion (2020)



August 28

Specials

*Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys – Amazon Original Special



August 31

Movies

Primal (2019)

The Courier (2019)



