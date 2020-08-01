Global  
 

SpaceX Crew Dragon to Bring 2 NASA Astronauts Home

NYTimes.com Saturday, 1 August 2020 ()
Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are getting ready to splash down after two months in orbit.
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: SpaceX's Crew Dragon Astronauts Expected To Begin Return Trip To Earth Today

SpaceX's Crew Dragon Astronauts Expected To Begin Return Trip To Earth Today 00:42

 Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have been aboard the ISS since May 31, when they blasted off from Cape Canaveral in SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft. Behnken and Hurley are expected to go back inside the Crew Dragon Saturday afternoon to begin their 19-hour journey back to Earth. However, Mission Control...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

NASA NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government

Mystery of Chandrayaan 2: Vikram lander, Pragyan rover spotted? Techie awaits ISRO, NASA nod on debris lost in space

 As Chandrayaan-2's mystery continues even after a year post its launch, Shanmuga Subramanian, a Chennai-based techie and space enthusiast, has come up with his..
DNA

Hurricane might delay SpaceX-NASA return trip from ISS

 The first US astronauts to reach the International Space...
WorldNews

The Perseverance rover is on its way to Mars. What's next?

 (CNN)The NASA Perseverance rover is now on a journey to Mars. It will take between 6.5 and seven months before the rover lands on the red planet in February..
WorldNews

Bob Behnken Bob Behnken US Air Force officer, NASA astronaut and former Chief of the Astronaut Office

Before 2 astronauts can return to Earth via SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, they'll use a robotic arm to check their ship for space-junk damage

 SpaceX on May 30 launched NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to orbit — the private company's first flight of humans. Behnken and Hurley rode SpaceX's..
WorldNews
SpaceX launches satellite, breaks turnaround time [Video]

SpaceX launches satellite, breaks turnaround time

SpaceX launched South Korean communications satellite ANASIS-II aboard the Falcon 9 booster that lifted astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on their mission to the International Space Station.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:52Published

Doug Hurley Doug Hurley American astronaut


Spacex Set To Bring NASA Astronauts Home From Historic Mission (Weather Permitting) [Video]

Spacex Set To Bring NASA Astronauts Home From Historic Mission (Weather Permitting)

Two U.S. astronauts hope to return home to Earth on Sunday if Hurricane Isaias allows it, and they will have seasick bags ready to use if needed.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published
Returning From Space Just as Hard as Launching, Says Former NASA Astronaut [Video]

Returning From Space Just as Hard as Launching, Says Former NASA Astronaut

Former NASA astronaut Garret Reisman talks about the difficulty of returning to Earth from space as NASA and the crew of the SpaceX Dragon prepare to return.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:51Published
Amazon & Facebook Post Record Profits; Google To Show Pixel 4a Monday | Digital Trends Live 7.31.20 [Video]

Amazon & Facebook Post Record Profits; Google To Show Pixel 4a Monday | Digital Trends Live 7.31.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Pregame Founder Ciara Pressler joins for Work / Life - helping find passion in your work; Breaking down the top tech news stories of the week in Tech Briefs - big tech..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Meet Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, 2 'badass' astronauts, engineers, and dads who are flying SpaceX's Crew Dragon back to Earth this weekend

Meet Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, 2 'badass' astronauts, engineers, and dads who are flying SpaceX's Crew Dragon back to Earth this weekend · SpaceX made history in May when it launched two people to space in SpaceX's Crew Dragon, the company's first crew since Elon Musk founded the rocket company...
Astronauts Behnken, Hurley prepare for return from space station despite Hurricane Isaias

 Editor's note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership with WFTV. Subscribers will see stories like this on our website (and in our daily...
