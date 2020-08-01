SpaceX Crew Dragon to Bring 2 NASA Astronauts Home

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published 40 minutes ago SpaceX's Crew Dragon Astronauts Expected To Begin Return Trip To Earth Today 00:42 Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have been aboard the ISS since May 31, when they blasted off from Cape Canaveral in SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft. Behnken and Hurley are expected to go back inside the Crew Dragon Saturday afternoon to begin their 19-hour journey back to Earth. However, Mission Control...