Florida’s Summer of Dread

NYTimes.com Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
The coronavirus had entrenched itself in communities from Pensacola to Key West, killing more than 7,000 Floridians. Then came Tropical Storm Isaias.
Isaias heads toward east coast

Isaias heads toward east coast

Isaias heads towards Florida.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:58Published

CBS Weekend News, August 1, 2020

 Florida prepares for Isaias as state grapples with coronavirus infections; Wyoming's lone remaining daily newspaper adjusts to changing times 
CBS News

Florida prepares for Isaias as state grapples with coronavirus infections

 Already hard hit with one of the highest rates of coronavirus infections in the country, Florida now braces for another challenge as Isaias approaches. Manuel..
CBS News

Isaias lashes Bahamas while Florida battens down

 Hurricane Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and headed toward the US state of Florida, where officials said..
USATODAY.com
Bahamas, Florida Brace For Hurricane Isaias

Bahamas, Florida Brace For Hurricane Isaias

(CNN) Like many in southeastern Florida this weekend, West Palm Beach resident Benjamin Peterson was at Costco Friday stocking up on essentials in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Isaias. The storm -- pronounced (ees-ah-EE-as) -- is the Atlantic's earliest storm on record to begin with an "I." As of 2 a.m. Saturday, Isaias was about 115 miles south-southeast of Nassau, Bahamas, and was moving northwest at 14 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Florida governor on approaching Hurricane Isaias

 Hurricane Isaias ripped shingles off roofs and blew over trees as it carved its way through the Bahamas early on Saturday and headed toward the Florida coast...
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Isaias churns through Bahamas en route to Florida's east coast; North Carolina island evacuated

 Miami closed beaches, marines and parks as Hurricane Isaias churned through the Bahamas on Saturday on a path skirting Florida to the East Coast.
 
USATODAY.com

Isaias weakens but may yet strengthen on path to virus-hit Florida

 Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and churned toward the Florida coast, threatening to complicate efforts to...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Seattle TimesHinduSeattlePI.comWorldNewsUSATODAY.com

